FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A Fountain police officer remains in critical but stable condition after he fell 40 feet from a bridge while trying to apprehend a carjacking suspect Thursday evening.

Denver7 spoke with Officer Julian Becerra's family members on Saturday, who say they're still in shock.

"You always have it in the back of your head — if you have a friend or family member in that field, that it's a possibility," Becerra's brother-in-law David Alderman said. "It's one of those things where you never think that it will happen to you or your family."

Those fears became a reality for the family after Becerra was critically injured in the line of duty on Thursday evening while trying to protect the community.

Alderman told Denver7 that his sister Katie and Officer Becerra have been together for years. They have a 1-year-old son.

'He's a tough guy': Family of injured Fountain police officer speaks out following 40-foot bridge fall

"[He's] just a fantastic dad. I've actually gotten to learn a lot from him as a dad, and a great husband as well, just always there for his family, and never complaining. He's just a fantastic guy," Alderman said.

During a press conference Friday, the Fountain Police Department said it is still looking into how Becerra fell from the bridge.

"Whether it was a fall or trip, a push, a slip, we really don't know. We're reviewing all the evidence that we have at the moment," Commander Mark Cristiani said. "He's resting with his family and other Fountain officers are there. We will be there around the clock in some form or fashion."

Family members have launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to help cover unexpected expenses.

They're hoping for a speedy recovery.

"Please keep him and his family and us in your thoughts and prayers and thank you so much for all the support," Alderman said. "He's a tough guy, and he's gonna get through this."