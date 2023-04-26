Fountain police asking for public's help after homicide victim found near railroad tracks

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Fountain police are asking the public for information following a homicide near the railroad tracks on April 9.

Around 8:30 a.m. on April 9, the Fountain Fire Department responded to Alegre Circle and Highway 85/87 after receiving a report of an unconscious person near the railroad tracks. A BNSF Railway employee called authorities after seeing the person, who seemed unresponsive.

Once medical personnel arrived, they determined the person had died. The Fountain Police Department then responded to the scene.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 31-year-old Christian Cook. His death was ruled a homicide.

Police said this appeared to be an isolated incident.

On Wednesday, police again asked the public for help in this case.

"We want the family to have some closure and until we have some answers that can’t happen," the department said.

Anybody with information on this case is asked to contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867. All tipsters can remain anonymous and tipsters can earn a cash reward for information that leads to a felony arrest.