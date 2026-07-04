Fort Collins Safeway employee celebrates 50-year work anniversary at self-checkout lane

FT. COLLINS, CO — Self checkout feels like a front porch for this Fort Collins Safeway employee celebrating 50 years

Tony Espinoza clocks in, grabs his coffee, and as the sun comes up, makes days brighter at a Safeway in Fort Collins.

On this day, though, something bigger was happening. Espinoza was celebrating his 50th work anniversary.

🎈 WATCH: Denver7's Mike Castellucci gets to know Tony Espinoza — the bowtie-wearing, coupon-approving community staple.

Fort Collins Safeway worker marks 50-year anniversary

"I have to use my magic wand," Espinoza said.

That magic wand — and the man holding it — has become something far more meaningful than a tool for approving coupons at the self-checkout lane.

"Tony has become that extended part of people's families," a coworker said.

Espinoza moves through the store, greeting customers by name, stopping for small talk, and building the kinds of relationships that outlast any transaction.

"I get to move around, meet and interact with customers here," Espinoza said. "Good morning."

Mike Castellucci

"I guarantee you'll see five people in the next five minutes that he knows," a coworker said.

His real value, those around him say, isn't finding the coupon code. It's his friendship.

"Getting to know the customers, you have small conversations daily, and pretty soon you know about their life, and they know yours," Espinoza said. "It's a grocery store friendship."

During his career with Safeway, Espinoza spent 40 years in the classroom. He says Safeway made it possible to have two careers.

"I'm not sure you know this about me, but I'm a teacher," Espinoza said. "I taught for 40 years — international baccalaureate program, advanced grammar classes. I loved it. Miss it, but Safeway has been good to me."

He is known for his bowties — his signature trademark, he calls them — and for knowing just about everyone who walks through the door.

To mark the milestone, coworkers gathered in the break room, where applause greeted Espinoza as he stepped away from the floor — the hardest part of the day for a man who would rather be with his customers.

"I've been thinking about this day and wondering what I would say," Espinoza said. "I was a junior in college when I started working here. It's been a great career for me."

Mike Castellucci

Among those gathered were familiar faces from another chapter of his life.

"Two I see are former students of mine when I taught at Poudre High School," Espinoza said.

And there was cake — from his favorite bakery inside the store.

"I'm glad to see a cake here from my favorite bakery," Espinoza said. "I love our bakery here."

For Espinoza, the self-checkout lane feels less like a workstation and more like a front porch, where neighbors keep stopping by. After half a century, this is Tony's home — at work.

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