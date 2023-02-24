Fort Collins man arrested after victim shot inside his vehicle

FORT COLLINS, Colo - A man was arrested on an attempted second degree murder charge in connection to the shooting of a Fort Collins man in his vehicle.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call of a man shot in his vehicle on February 21 around 5:15 a.m.

The victim said he was driving near East Mulberry Street in Fort Collins when a truck pulled alongside and a man inside opened fire, according to a news release.

The victim, who has not been identified, suffered serious injuries and is recovering the sheriff’s office said.

After a search, investigators two days later on February 23 arrested Jorge Arreola of Fort Collins, 33, on the attempted second degree murder. Arreola was also arrested for an existing misdemeanor warrant, the release said.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting and LCSO does not believe the victim or suspect knew each other.

“Based on the initial information, investigators had a challenging puzzle to solve. They worked quickly and diligently to gather critical evidence, which ultimately led them to the suspect,” said Captain Bobby Moll in the news release.

Arreola was booked into the Larimer County Jail.

Investigators are seeking additional information into the shooting and ask anyone with information to contact investigator Jesse Ihnen at 970-498-5161 or Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868.