Former Ship Rock Grille chef leaves his mark on newly renovated restaurant

MORRISON, Colo. — Moments in time forever frozen with every click from Kevin Hyman's camera.

The photographer developed his craft at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre some years ago. At the time, he was working as a chef at the venue’s Ship Rock Grille.

He'd just purchased a refurbished DSLR camera for a couple hundred bucks, and would oftentimes head out to the amphitheater after his shift to get some snapshots.

One particular moment is etched in his memory.

“It was after work in the evening, and the park was empty,” he recalled. “I decided to go around and shoot some long exposure night images, and [it] was always kind of a privilege to be up here when there was nobody else.”

One image he took that night recently caught the eye of Red Rocks management as they prepared to start renovations on Ship Rock Grille.

They loved it so much, it became the centerpiece of the new restaurant's design plans.

“I knew that the pictures were unique. But I wasn't really sure what was gonna happen to them,” Hyman said.

That moment in time is now forever frozen in a mural at the Ship Rock Grille — a mosaic, made up of nearly 38,000 tiles, depicts the long exposure panorama of the rocks.

Denver7 caught up with Hyman and his family as they got to see the mural for the first time.

“I didn’t know how I would feel about it. I really didn’t. But the more I look at it the more I realize that it’s bigger than me,” Hyman said. “And to me it’s a good feeling just because it’s a part of me. And I get to be a part of this place in an honored form. To have it go from my hand to this is next level.”

Visitors will be able to see the mural and the revamped Ship Rock Grille once it reopens in the coming weeks.

