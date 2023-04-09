Watch Now
Former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters to be sentenced in obstruction case Monday

David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - Candidate for the Colorado Republican Party chair position Tina Peters, right, and fellow candidates from left, Erik Aadland, Casper Stockham and Aaron Wood, listen during a debate sponsored by the Republican Women of Weld, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Hudson, Colo. The Colorado Republican Party is set to select its new leader on Saturday, March 11. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Posted at 3:20 PM, Apr 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-09 17:21:30-04

DENVER — Former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters will be back in court Monday to hear her sentence after her conviction in a misdemeanor obstruction case.

Jurors last month found Peters guilty of obstructing government operations for refusing to turn over an iPad she allegedly used to videotape a February 2022 court hearing involving former Mesa County Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley.

The case is separate from Peters’ alleged involvement in a security breach of voting machines where she is accused of allowing a copy of a hard drive to be made during an update of the machines in 2021.

Prosecutors allege Peters, with the help of former elections manager Sandra Brown and Knisley, was in search of proof of the conspiracy theories spun by former President Donald Trump.

Both Brown and Knisley pleaded guilty to charges under plea agreements and are expected to testify against their former boss.

Peters, who has become a hero to election conspiracy theorists, was also charged with obstructing a peace officer in connection with the iPad incident but was acquitted by the same jury last month.

The obstruction charges stem from a video recorded Feb. 8, 2022 incident at a Grand Junction bagel shop where she was accused of trying to kick an officer who was serving a warrant to obtain the iPad.

The former county clerk is facing up to 120 days in jail and/or up to $750 fines in Monday’s sentencing hearing in Mesa County.

