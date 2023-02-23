Watch Now
Tina Peters, Erik Aadland among candidates vying to lead Colorado Republicans

Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters, who is under investigation by a grand jury for tampering with election equipment, speaks at a news conference on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.
At least six people — including indicted Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters and two former Congressional candidates — are vying to become the next chair of the Colorado Republican Party, three months after an Election Day beating sank the party to a historic nadir.

The party’s current chair, Kristi Burton Brown, announced in December that she wouldn’t seek reelection when her term ends in March. Peters, who is set to stand trial in the coming months for allegedly plotting to breach election equipment, announced her candidacy on her website. She’s joined by Erik Aadland, who in November lost his bid to represent CD-7 to Democrat Brittany Pettersen, and Casper Stockham, who unsuccessfully ran for the CD-7 seat in 2020 and the state party chair shortly after that.

Dave Williams, a former state representative who lost in a primary last year to fellow Republican U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn,is running, as is Kevin Lundberg, who spent 15 years as a state lawmaker. So, too, is Aaron Wood, a Highlands Ranch Republican who previously founded a conservative group that seeks to “to ensure Christian conservative values remain strongly rooted in our society.”

The election, run and decided by the state’s central committee, will be held March 11 in Loveland.

Read this full story on The Denver Post's website.

