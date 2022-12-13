Former Clear Creek deputies charged in Christian Glass’ death make first court appearance

GEORGETOWN — The two former Clear Creek County sheriff’s deputies charged in the killing of a 22-year-old Boulder man appeared in court Monday for the first time since being indicted last month.

Clear Creek County District Judge Catherine Cheroutes advised the two former deputies — Andrew Buen and Kyle Gould — of the charges a grand jury indicted them on last month.

Buen is charged with second-degree murder, official misconduct and reckless endangerment for shooting and killing Christian Glass on June 11. Sgt. Kyle Gould faces charges of criminally negligent homicide and reckless endangerment.

Glass called 911 for help after crashing his car in Silver Plume while experiencing delusions and paranoia. He at first communicated with officers on scene while he sat in the front seat of his car, but eventually stopped responding to them. After nearly an hour, Gould authorized the seven law enforcement officers on scene to forcibly extract Glass from his car.

The officers broke the car’s windows and used beanbag rounds and Tasers on Glass before Glass swung a knife in the direction of Georgetown police Marshal Randy Williams, who was standing next to the broken backseat window behind Glass. Buen then shot and killed Glass.

