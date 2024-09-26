Formal charges filed against man accused of killing woman, opening fire at police in Broomfield

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Formal charges, including 18 counts of attempted murder of a police officer, have been filed against a gunman accused of killing a woman and firing at police in Broomfield earlier this month.

Gregory Miles, 34, is accused of fatally shooting Aisha Quest and opening fire on police officers during a standoff on Sept. 12 in Broomfield.

On Thursday, he was formally charged with first-degree murder, four counts of attempted first-degree murder and 18 counts of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer, as well as a sentence enhancer, the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced.

The case began early in the morning on Sept. 12, when officers with the Broomfield Police Department responded to Arista Flats Apartments at Central Court and Colony Row in Broomfield. When officers arrived, they heard a man yelling inside one of the apartment units. Shortly afterward, the suspect began to shoot at officers, the police department said. He also allegedly shot into other apartments and the parking lot.

Residents were told to shelter-in-place, and some people were evacuated, as authorities worked at the scene.

Ultimately, police shot Miles and he was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Police said he was shot multiple times. He has since been released and formally charged.

When police went into the apartment unit he had been inside, they found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced deceased after she was brought to a hospital. She was later identified as Quest.

Watch our coverage from the morning of the shooting below.

Woman dies after shooting at Arista Flats apartments in Broomfield

Multiple officers had minor injuries, which they were treated for.

The Critical Incident Response Team is investigating this shooting.