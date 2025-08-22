For the second time this week, an emu got loose on the Front Range

For the second time in five days, law enforcement officers on Friday tracked down a runaway emu on the streets of the Front Range.

This time it was animal control officers with the Weld County Sheriff’s Office who wrangled one of the giant birds that had gotten loose near Camfield. A resident helped an animal control officer find the emu, which was ultimately captured with a horse rope on private property.

The emu, believed to be someone’s pet, was taken to a safe spot while animal control waits to hear from the owner. If that happens to be you, they want you to call 970-356-4015 and press option 1 to talk to animal control.

Four days and roughly 60 miles separated the Weld County incident from another emu escape in Lakewood. Animal control officers there found an emu near the intersection of Colfax Avenue and Quail Street on Monday and were able to get the bird back home safe and sound – but not without their challenges.

RTD shared body-worn camera video of the emu pursuit in that incident that you can watch below: