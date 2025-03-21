For second time in 1 week, Aurora firefighters respond to fire in Jewell Wetlands Park

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Fire Rescue is responding to a brush fire at Jewell Wetlands Park, just days after firefighters extinguished another fire at the same park.

Limited information is available about the current fire, but the fire department is asking the public to avoid the area. The park is located around E. Jewell Avenue and S. Potomac Street.

Aurora Fire Rescue had extinguished a fire at the park on Monday afternoon as well. That one was reported around 3:15 p.m. and strong winds fanned the flames. Around 4:13 p.m. that day, the department said they had stopped the fire's progress and were working on containing it and extinguishing the burning trees.

Monday's fire was contained to about two acres. No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported. The cause of that fire, as well as the one that broke out on Friday, is under investigation.

