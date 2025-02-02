Denver7 Launches 7 Days To Help End Hunger campaign

DENVER — On Monday, Denver7 is kicking off our Seven Days To Help End Hunger Campaign with the Food Bank Of The Rockies. Ahead of the launch, Denver7 spoke with a volunteer to learn more about his inspiration behind helping out for almost four years.

"So we're taking pallets of unsorted food and sorting them into different categories, so there's like, soups and meals or cereal grains," Volunteer Jon Fahey said.

Fahey shared that he has been passionate about giving back since high school, and the Food Bank Of The Rockies has been a great fit for him over the past few years for volunteering.

"I really like what the grouping is. It's a nice mix of work and hard work, but also social. It's really a fun experience to come to the grouping," Fahey said.

Volunteering is a meaningful way to help the Food Bank. However, with rising public demand for help, the organization says donations can make an even more significant impact. That is why Jon requests that the community help out as best as possible.

Be sure to join Denver7 Monday morning as we commence live coverage from The Food Bank Of The Rockies with live interviews and easy ways to help if you feel led.