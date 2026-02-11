Food Bank of the Rockies opens distribution center to fight hunger, improve nutrition across Colo.

AURORA, Colo. — The Food Bank of the Rockies has opened a new 270,000-square-foot distribution center to dramatically expand its ability to provide fresh, nutritious food to Coloradans in need.

Denver7 is teaming up with Food Bank of the Rockies and Common Spirit to help neighbors facing food insecurity with our 7 Days to Help End Hunger campaign, which will help raise crucial funds to support community members in need.

The facility, which replaced two smaller buildings at the end of 2025, can move up to 100 million pounds of food each year. It features triple the volunteer capacity, extensive storage space, and doubled cold-storage capacity — all aimed at keeping pace with rising demand for hunger relief services.

Denver7 Spanning 270,000 square feet, the new facility can host more volunteers than ever before.

“Need has never been greater, and we don’t see that getting any better,” said Kelly Green, chief operations officer for Food Bank of the Rockies. “So how can we operate more efficiently and provide more familiar and nutritious food to our neighbors who need it?”

Green said the new center's expanded dock space, refrigerated capacity, and smart storage layout allow for greater flexibility in accepting donations — including large shipments of fresh produce and frozen protein that previously had to be turned away. Ten dock doors in refrigerated space, along with a massive freezer, give staff more time to inspect, stage, and store perishable items safely.

The organization partners with more than 700 hunger relief agencies statewide. One of them, Hope Starts Here in Denver, feeds hundreds of families twice a month.

Fred Wright, Hope Starts Here’s director of operations, said the Food Bank’s expansion is already making a difference. “It’s impacting what I’m able to get and give to the recipients that show up every other Saturday at my parking lot,” Wright said. “My expectations are high that they’re just going to continue to increase what they can offer us.”

Denver7 Denver7’s Colin Riley steps inside the Food Bank of the Rockies’ new freezer with Chief Operating Officer Kelly Green.

According to the Food Bank, the new distribution center doubles cold storage capacity, ensuring more fresh produce, protein, and rescued food reach families while reducing wasted donations. In the past, thousands of pounds had to be turned away each year due to limited refrigeration. They say 57% of the more than 85 million pounds of nutrient-dense food provided last fiscal year came from their Food Rescue Program, which partners with local farmers, retailers, and manufacturers to keep surplus food in communities.

The expansion was supported by a $2.5 million matching gift from The Broe Family, funding the Broe Family Cold Food Center. Leaders say the gift accelerates hunger relief by guaranteeing safe, temperature-controlled storage and strengthening relationships with local producers. The Food Bank plans to store items ranging from Palisade peaches and Rocky Ford melons to locally raised and processed beef.

Food Bank officials built the new facility with a 20 to 30-year time frame in mind, confident it would meet Colorado’s growing needs for decades.

