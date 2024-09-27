Food Bank of the Rockies delivers medically tailored groceries to neighbors with chronic illnesses

DENVER — The Food Bank of the Rockies is combating food insecurities by delivering medically tailored food boxes to neighbors with chronic illnesses.

Patients who have certain health risk factors and have been identified as food insecure through a screening process qualify to take part in the Food for Health program to receive free grocery boxes weekly.

The program started in October 2022, and since then, the food bank has served more than 400 neighbors.

Richard Butler

With the success of Food for Health, Monica Buhlig, chief programs officer at Food Bank of the Rockies, looks forward to expanding the program.

"The Food for Health program is one of the Food Bank of the Rockies' newer programs, and it is designed to bridge healthcare with nutrition. We know that people who experience food insecurity are two to three times more likely to have a chronic disease. We want the nutritious choice to be the easy choice for our neighbors," said Buhlig.

Food Bank of the Rockies uses food delivery services like DoorDash and Bull Runner to deliver the food directly to the patient's home for their convenience. Lori Symington has made multiple deliveries for the program, calling the experience rewarding.

Richard Butler

"There was a time when I was one of those people who needed that help. So for me to be able to give back in this way is amazing. It's just a great feeling," said Symington. "There are a lot of people who go without food because they have medical issues or health problems that prevent them from leaving their homes, and they don't have access to transportation or anybody to bring it to them. So this is going to help a lot of people, and there is still a lot that don't even know about it. But once they do know, then things are going to turn around for a lot of people."

Sherri King has been receiving weekly groceries from the Food for Health program for the past six months. She said the program has helped her supplement the groceries she could afford to buy. The healthy foods and recipes provided by Food Bank of the Rockies help King balance nutritious groceries into her diet.

Richard Butler

"I was in the hospital, and somebody approached me and I told them we could use extra help. There's a lot of foods that a lot of people can't buy because it's too expensive. So the stuff we get from the food bank helps with that," said King.

Food Bank of the Rockies collaborates with a growing list of health care providers in Colorado. Denver-area residents should talk to their doctor at one of five partner locations for access to the program — Denver Health, Lutheran Medical Center, Denver Indian Health and Family Services, Platte Valley Medical Center and CommonSpirit Health – St. Anthony North.

