Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fog impacting morning commute along Front Range, eastern plains

Beautiful first weekend of fall ahead of us
Fog settles in Otero County on the morning of Sept. 23, 2022
Posted at 7:20 AM, Sep 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-23 09:26:40-04

DENVER — Authorities are asking drivers to drive slow and keep their headlights on while fog settles across the Front Range and eastern plains Friday morning.

This low clouds and fog — moderate in some places and more dense in others — may become a travel hazard until it clears up around 9 a.m., according to the National Weather Service out of Boulder. In some places, visibility is down to less than a quarter mile.

It is mainly affecting the following locations, NWS reported:

  • Interstate 25: Dacono - Fort Collins
  • Highway 34: Greeley - Brush
  • Interstate 76 in northeast Colorado: Keenesburg - Sterling - Crook - Sedgwick
Beautiful first weekend of fall ahead of us

NWS and Colorado State Patrol recommends that drivers slow down, turn on their low-beam headlights and allow plenty of space to start and stop on the roads.

Depending on location, NWS expects the fog to lift between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Once the fog lifts, Colorado is in for a pleasant autumn day. Click here for more on today's forecast.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360EMAILNL9-14.png

Sign up for in-depth, good news in your inbox each morning from Denver7