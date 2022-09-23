Fog impacting morning commute along Front Range, eastern plains

DENVER — Authorities are asking drivers to drive slow and keep their headlights on while fog settles across the Front Range and eastern plains Friday morning.

This low clouds and fog — moderate in some places and more dense in others — may become a travel hazard until it clears up around 9 a.m., according to the National Weather Service out of Boulder. In some places, visibility is down to less than a quarter mile.

It is mainly affecting the following locations, NWS reported:



Interstate 25: Dacono - Fort Collins

Highway 34: Greeley - Brush

Interstate 76 in northeast Colorado: Keenesburg - Sterling - Crook - Sedgwick

Beautiful first weekend of fall ahead of us

NWS and Colorado State Patrol recommends that drivers slow down, turn on their low-beam headlights and allow plenty of space to start and stop on the roads.

Depending on location, NWS expects the fog to lift between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Once the fog lifts, Colorado is in for a pleasant autumn day. Click here for more on today's forecast.