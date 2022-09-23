Fog impacting morning commute along Front Range, eastern plains

DENVER — Authorities are asking drivers to drive slow and keep their headlights on while fog settles across the Front Range and eastern plains Friday morning.
This low clouds and fog — moderate in some places and more dense in others — may become a travel hazard until it clears up around 9 a.m., according to the National Weather Service out of Boulder. In some places, visibility is down to less than a quarter mile.
It is mainly affecting the following locations, NWS reported:
- Interstate 25: Dacono - Fort Collins
- Highway 34: Greeley - Brush
- Interstate 76 in northeast Colorado: Keenesburg - Sterling - Crook - Sedgwick
NWS and Colorado State Patrol recommends that drivers slow down, turn on their low-beam headlights and allow plenty of space to start and stop on the roads.
Depending on location, NWS expects the fog to lift between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.
Once the fog lifts, Colorado is in for a pleasant autumn day. Click here for more on today's forecast.