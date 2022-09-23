A gorgeous start to fall across Colorado

DENVER — It will be a gorgeous start to fall.

Skies cleared overnight across Colorado and we're going to see plenty of sunshine to round out the week.

Friday through Sunday will be dry, warm and very pleasant! Highs will be in the low to mid 80s through the weekend for lower elevations and in the 60s to low 70s in the mountains.

The weather looks terrific for the Broncos game Sunday night with clear skies and mild temperatures in the middle 70s at kickoff.

The annual golden display of aspen will put on a pretty good show this weekend for the northern mountain areas. The short, but beloved, leaf peeping season has begun. The leaves will peak in colors in the northern and central mountains over the next two weeks. Click here for our leaf peeping guide.

