Fmr. officer accused of unlawful sexual contact charged with attempts to influence a public servant, forgery

GOLDEN, Colo. — The First Judicial District Attorney's Office filed additional charges against a former police officer who was indicted six months ago following a year-long investigation.

Nathan Geerdes was indicted by a grand jury in December 2022 for four counts of unlawful sexual contact and one count of retaliation against a witness.

Geerdes was previously a sergeant with the Edgewater Police Department. Most recently, he was an officer with the Black Hawk Police Department.

Geerdes' employment with Black Hawk PD was terminated in December 2022 following news of the indictment.

The four unlawful sexual contact charges stem from an investigation following a December 2019 incident, when Geerdes was with the Edgewater PD.

While off-duty after leaving a holiday party on Dec. 12, 2019, prosecutors allege Geerdes sexually assaulted a female officer in two separate incidents, according to a spokesperson with the DA’s office.

The City of Edgewater then retained an independent investigator to investigate the allegations of misconduct in Dec. 28, 2020, and the written findings were completed by Feb. 16, 2021.

Geerdes was informed he may be disciplined based on the findings. He soon after resigned from Edgewater PD, and his final day was March 15, 2021.

Prior to his last day, however, on or about March 1, 2021, Geerdes called a patrol officer into his office. Prosecutors allege Geerdes was upset with the officer for “ratting him out” and falsifying information during the investigation.

The victim in that incident further alleged that Geerdes threatened to ruin the officer’s career and go after the officer’s family.

Geerdes now faces five counts of attempts to influence a public servant and five counts of forgery related to false information he gave to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Arvada Police Department, RTD Transit Police Department, Dacono Police Department and Black Hawk PD, according to prosecutors.

The DA's office alleges that Geerdes lied to five public servants from the above agencies between February 24, 2021, and August 26, 2021. He also allegedly falsified official documents with each of the five agencies.