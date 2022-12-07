Former Edgewater, Black Hawk police officer indicted for unlawful sexual contact, retaliation

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A former police officer with the Edgewater and Black Hawk Police Departments was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday on five charges following a year-long investigation.

Nathan Geerdes is facing four counts of unlawful sexual contact and one count of retaliation against a witness in connection to events that happened between December 2019 and March 2021, according to the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The four unlawful sexual contact charges stem from an investigation following a December 2019 incident, when Geerdes was employed as a sergeant with the Edgewater Police Department.

While off-duty after leaving a holiday party on Dec. 12, 2019, prosecutors allege Geerdes sexually assaulted a female officer in two separate incidents, according to a spokesperson with the DA’s Office, and is now facing two counts of unlawful sexual contact and two counts of unlawful sexual contact – use of force.

The City of Edgewater then retained an independent investigator to investigate the allegations of misconduct in Dec. 28, 2020, and the written findings were completed by Feb. 16, 2021.

Geerdes was informed he may be disciplined based on the findings. He soon after resigned from the Edgewater Police Department and his final day March 15, 2021.

Prior to his last day, however, on or about March 1, 2021, Geerdes called a patrol officer into his office. Prosecutors allege Geerdes was upset with the officer for “ratting him out” and falsifying information during the investigation.

The victim in that incident further alleged that Geerdes threatened to ruin the officer’s career and go after the officer’s family.

Geerdes face one count of retaliation against a witness for this incident, according to the DA’s Office spokesperson.

The former officer was eventually hired by the Black Hawk Police Department on Sept. 27, 2021, but was terminated on Dec. 6, 2022 following news of his indictment.

The spokesperson for the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Geerdes turned himself into the Jefferson County Jail late Tuesday night and is being held without bond.

Geerdes had an advisement hearing at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. It’s unclear when his next court date will be.