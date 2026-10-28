Flu season arrives early in Colorado as more than a million residents get vaccinated ahead of the holidays

DENVER — Flu season has arrived early in Colorado, with officials urging people that now is the time to take action. Earlier this month, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed the first reported pediatric influenza-associated death of the 2026-27 respiratory virus season in an elementary-aged child.

Colorado State Epidemiologist Rachel Herlihy said flu activity is rising across the country with Colorado seeing cases earlier than last year. This unusually early influenza season comes after a severe 2025-2026 flu season.

"Last year was actually our worst influenza season on record since we started tracking influenza hospitalizations in 2004, in Colorado," said Herlihy. "So certainly a very notable season last year, especially for our pediatric population, where we saw the highest hospitalization rates that we've seen and unfortunately, more pediatric deaths due to influenza that we have seen since the 2009 H1n1 influenza pandemic."

Denver7 Multimedia Journalist Maggy Wolanske

Herlihy said a million Coloradans have gotten the vaccine this year. Anyone six months and older can get the flu vaccine which can help those with high risk of serious illness including children, pregnant people, and anyone with underlying health conditions.

"We're actually a little bit ahead of where we were last year and the year before," said Herlihy. When it comes to the percentage of Coloradans that have received a flu vaccine. So that is certainly great news and we want to continue to encourage Coloradans to get the influenza vaccine and to get it soon."

One of them is Christopher Leo, who said getting vaccinated is about looking out for one another. He said, "That's one of the most important reasons when we get into our our social circles during the holidays and we're close together, we want to protect each other."

Denver7 Multimedia Journalist Maggy Wolanske

Pharmacists are noticing the shift, too. Steve Musielak with CVS said he's seeing more people come in to get the flu vaccine.

"In the last week or two a significant increase in patients coming in for the flu shot, which is good because, you know, it takes up to two weeks to get the full effect of the flu shot," Musielak said.

His message for anyone still on the fence is simple: don't wait.

"The big key is to get vaccinated yearly, and the time to do that is right now, so with that flu circulating, now is the time to get vaccinated," Musielak said.

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