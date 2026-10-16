Colorado confirms first pediatric flu death of the season as cases, hospitalizations see early rise

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has confirmed with News5 the first reported pediatric influenza-associated death of the 2026-27 respiratory virus season in an elementary-aged child from outside the Denver metro area.

State health officials said Friday there is no record that the child received the 2026-27 flu vaccine. The department did not release additional information about the child. The death comes as flu activity increases across Colorado, with hospitals reporting more positive flu tests and flu-related hospitalizations, according to CDPHE.

The state is coming off its most severe pediatric flu season on record. During the 2025-26 season, Colorado recorded 5,931 flu-related hospitalizations, the highest annual total since the state began tracking the data in 2004. Of those hospitalizations, 1,169 involved children, and eight children died from the flu.

Denver7 reported on Colorado’s record-breaking flu season earlier this year. Watch that story in the video below:

A Colorado hospital brought back mask mandates as flu hospitalizations surged. Will others follow?

“Last year’s record hospitalizations were a sobering reminder of how serious the flu can be, especially for young children,” said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, Colorado’s state epidemiologist and deputy chief medical officer.

Herlihy urged parents to get their children vaccinated before flu transmission increases further.

CDPHE recommends annual flu vaccination for everyone 6 months and older. Officials say it takes about two weeks after vaccination for full protection to develop. Flu vaccines are available at pharmacies, doctors’ offices, community health centers and local public health agencies. Most insurance plans, including Medicaid and Child Health Plan Plus, cover the cost of vaccination. Free or low-cost vaccines for children without insurance are available at nearly 600 locations statewide.

Besides upping your immunity by eating well, getting enough sleep, staying active and avoiding stress as much as possible, health officials say there are other things people can do to stay ahead of a potential infection — whether that’s flu, COVID or RSV.

The CDC recommends a multi-layered approach that includes not just getting vaccinated, but wearing a well-fitting, high-quality mask in crowded settings, testing before gatherings, ventilating indoor spaces, practicing proper hand hygiene, and following CDC quarantine guidance if you test positive for any of these respiratory viruses.

More information about flu activity and vaccination resources is available through the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Scripp News Group's Óscar Contreras contributed to this report.