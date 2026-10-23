Flooding strands dozens of people in Archuleta County as river peaks with more rain in the forecast

PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. — About 100 people were cut off by washed-out roads in Archuleta County, with crews working to reach at least one vehicle stranded in the river, after flooding pushed the river to a peak of more than a dozen feet early Friday, Sheriff Mike Le Roux said.

The river crested around 5:30 a.m., and most of the high water came in the dark, Le Roux said. He said the forecast called for significantly more water than officials expected.

Le Roux said he is not aware of any deaths or significant injuries, as of Friday morning. He said a few medical calls came in, but none affected life safety.

A search and rescue was underway for a vehicle stranded in the river with two adults and three pets, Le Roux told Denver7. He said they were doing okay, but crews could not reach them on their own, adding a National Guard Black Hawk with hoist capability was expected in the county shortly to help.

Le Roux said many of the people who are cut off are in areas that were not under an evacuation order or warning.

“We still have such a high volume of water that cut off a lot of residents in areas that weren’t necessarily under an evacuation order or warning,” Le Roux said.

He said those residents are safe but landlocked. He said roads are cut through at culverts where water flowed for 12 to 16 hours, and there is damage to state, county and private infrastructure. He said this flood brought more surface runoff and localized flooding than last year’s.

Le Roux said officials ordered mandatory evacuations and issued evacuation warnings along low-lying river corridors, well ahead of where they were at this time last year. He said alerts went out through Nixle and Everbridge 360 and on social media. He said deputies and emergency management staff also knocked on doors with the Town of Pagosa Springs and other local agencies.

“We highly encourage people to leave based on the imminent threat to life and public safety,” Le Roux said.

He said most residents left when asked.

Le Roux added last year’s flooding was unprecedented, with levels not seen since around 1927 and 1911. He said he has never seen levels like this year’s.

“It’s unprecedented levels. We’ve never seen this,” Le Roux said.

Le Roux told Denver7 the river could see another short spike Saturday, but he does not expect the same peak. While recovery is expected to be long the sheriff said he is working closely with the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management as well as the governor’s office.

“We’re a resilient community,” Le Roux said.

The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control said in a statement it launched its Multi-Mission Aircraft to gather information on the flooding in southwest Colorado. It said it also requested a Type 1 helicopter from Montrose and a Type 2 helicopter from Cañon City. The agency said about 10 incident management personnel and two engines with crews are supporting local efforts.

Downtown, Rosanna Dufour said the flood feels familiar. Dufour is co-owner of PJ’s Fine Bamboo Rods on Main Street and has lived in Pagosa Springs for 25 years.

“It’s a little bit of deja vu,” Dufour said.

She said the town went through the same thing almost exactly a year ago and was back to normal business within days. She said the numbers show more water this year than last year. She said restoration work along the river after last year’s flood might lessen the impact.

Dufour said Wolf Creek Pass was closed, so there is less media presence and much of the footage is from amateur video. She said many people are watching her business’s webcam, which has a view of the river.

She said the town’s layout means the flooding has not had extensive effects on structures and businesses, though she is praying for homes directly on the river.

Dufour said the river’s peak comes about 12 hours after rain falls, and residents cannot assume the worst is over because the sun is out.

“Our businesses are open, our community recovers from these things,” Dufour said.