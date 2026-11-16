DENVER — Piles of baggage were seen stacked up at Denver International Airport Monday, the biggest sign of the chaos that followed Friday's nationwide ground stop.

Emily Reynolds was at DIA to pick up her husband's suitcase. The problem? He wasn't with it.

"He's not here because he is still in the D.C. area. His flight was canceled, and somehow his bag made it back to Denver, but he didn't," Reynolds said.

Her husband was flying United. Denver7 asked Reynolds if there had been any word on refunds, waivers or rebookings for him. She wasn't sure.

"I don't know the answer to that one. I'm sorry," Reynolds said.

So we asked United. In a statement, the airline said, "Anyone whose flight was canceled is eligible for a refund."

And that goes for every airline, according to Danny Katz, executive director of the Colorado Public Interest Research Group, or CoPIRG.

"If a flight has been canceled for any reason at all, whether it's weather delays, whether it's a ground stoppage, whether it's a zombie apocalypse, you are entitled to a refund," Katz said.

Travelers can take a refund or rebook, one or the other.

During a news conference at the White House Friday, we learned that a router started overloading the air traffic control system, causing communication disruptions.

Katz said it's a reminder to be prepared, with the holiday travel season on our heels.

"So flying with a little bit of wiggle room," Katz said. "Make sure you have the airline applications. We suggest putting luggage trackers in your luggage, and then you know just be nice."

That advice is meant to help save travelers some confusion — on top of the usual airport headaches.

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