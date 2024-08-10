Flash flood warning issued for Quarry burn scar in Jefferson County

DENVER — The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the Quarry burn scar in Jefferson County on Saturday. The warning expires at 6 p.m.

The warning was issued after Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain moved over the area around 4:30 p.m.

Excessive rain could cause debris flows near steep terrain.

The 580-acre Quarry Fire burning west of Ken Caryl is fully contained. The suspected arson was first reported on July 30.

No homes have been lost to the fire.

The NWS also issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Douglas County, including Castle Rock and Elizabeth, until 5:30 p.m.