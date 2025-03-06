Four people seek medical treatment Thursday morning following odor investigation at apartment complex

DENVER — Four people sought medical treatment Thursday morning as Adams County Fire Rescue said it was investigating a suspicious odor at an apartment complex.

Adams County Fire got a call around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, reporting a man spraying an unknown substance in the building hallways, Sergeant Adam Sherman with the Adams County Sheriff's Office told Denver7. The man was taken to the hospital.

The apartment complex was evacuated, and four other people drove themselves to the hospital. There is no update yet on their conditions.

One person, who was in hospice care and required a stable environment for their condition, was also taken to the hospital.

Firefighters entered the building to swab the walls, Adams County Fire said just after 5:30 a.m., to have the hazmat team test. There were no fires or explosions, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

Xcel Energy was on scene as part of the investigation, according to Adams County Fire.