First winter weather advisory of the season brings mixed emotions in Breckenridge

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — On Saturday, the first winter weather advisory of the snow season came with mixed emotions along Main Street in Breckenridge.

"It feels like Colorado. I wouldn't expect anything different," said Connor Watson, visiting from Denver.

A rainy day stopped summer in its tracks, forcing many to break out their umbrellas, coats and winter hats.

"We came originally to enjoy the fall weather, and now we're getting ready to ski, I think," laughed Watson.

Many said the winter-like storm had them ready for what Coloradans do best.

"I'm ready to go skiing because my golf game isn't very good," admitted Jim Adams, who lives in Vail.

Denver didn't see any snow, just rain, but higher elevations in Colorado’s mountains saw anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of the white stuff. It wasn't enough to cause much of a disruption, though.

NWS The view of our first high elevation snowfall from RMNP's Alpine Visitor Center Sunday morning.

However, icy conditions forced Rocky Mountain National Park officials to temporarily close Many Parks Curve on Trail Ridge Road and Old Fall River Road.

This comes as Sunday marks the official first day of Fall.

It's a season Jodie Wicker wishes we could hold onto for a little longer.

"Look at look at the trees; I mean, driving up here, it was gorgeous," said Wicker.

Others are ready for nearly everything the first flakes bring, besides the drive home on I-70.

"Realistically, we'll pull out our snow shoes and may have to walk halfway, but you know, we're ready, I'm ready," laughed Watson.