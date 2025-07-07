First responders searching for missing paddleboarder at Chatfield State Park

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Several agencies are responding to a water rescue at Chatfield State Park.

South Metro Fire Rescue announced the incident in a post on social media around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

SMFR, @cpw_ne and @jeffcosheriffco are responding to a water rescue at Chatfield State Park. Updates to follow as information is confirmed. pic.twitter.com/kLL4txXCXe — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) July 7, 2025

The agency said it received reports of an adult who was last seen on a paddleboard near the swim beach. Further details were not immediately available.

SMFR, West Metro Fire Rescue, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are responding to the park. Two boats are searching the water, while first responders are also conducting a search from the shore.

This is a developing situation, and this story will be updated as Denver7 learns more details.