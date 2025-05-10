As the weather warms up, Colorado first responders are preparing for inevitable water rescues

LITTLETON, Colo. — As warmer weather draws Coloradans to the water, South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) and Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) are preparing for the inevitable rescue calls that follow.

This week, rescue crews conducted a full-scale dive training at Chatfield Reservoir to ensure they’re ready when seconds count.

As part of the exercise, a training mannequin was placed underwater near the swim beach. Park rangers, who are often first on the scene, marked the suspected location with a flotation device. Then, SMFR's dive team entered the water to execute the recovery.

“We do this to ramp up when the season’s kicking off,” said Joe Sims, training captain for South Metro Fire Rescue. “It’s a good rep for everyone to make sure we’re using the same terminology and know how each other operates.”

Richard Butler

This summer marks the debut of Dive-19, a new 21-foot Boston Whaler boat equipped with advanced sonar and customized for rapid rescue operations. The new SMFR station, located just across Wadsworth Boulevard from the reservoir, reduces response time.

“We’re able to serve the community more quickly and get people on the water faster,” said Lt. Martin Kline, who helped lead the exercise. “Our divers can suit up en route and be ready to launch as soon as we arrive.”

While crews train for worst-case scenarios, they stress that the public can take steps to stay safe and avoid tragedy.

“The biggest mistake people make is not wearing a life jacket,” Kline said. “It sounds simple, but it saves lives.”

Sims echoed the warning, reminding lake-goers that Colorado’s afternoon winds can rapidly change water conditions. He urged swimmers, boaters and paddleboarders to wear life vests, check the weather, and tether themselves to their boards.

Richard Butler

“You can almost set your clock to it,” Sims said. “Nice weather and a long weekend? We’ll be out here responding to something.”

Racardo Salazar was preparing for a day of walleye fishing during the training exercise. He said safety is always top of mind when he’s on the water.

“We always make sure we have life jackets on board, one for every person,” Salazar said. “The saying we like to use is: safety never sleeps.”

With the summer season approaching, SMFR said this week’s training is just one of many planned to keep both crews and the public prepared.