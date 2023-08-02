First homeless camp sweep under new Denver Mayor Johnston to happen Friday

DENVER — DENVER – The first homeless encampment sweep of new Denver Mayor Mike Johnston’s administration will happen Friday which comes two weeks after a community meeting sparked some confusion as to whether the mayor planned to pause large sweeps.

During a press conference Wednesday, the mayor updated several components of his plan to address homelessness in the city and provided some insight into his decision-making process into how the sweeps will happen in his administration.

“We will be doing seven-day notice postings in all these locations. We have focused really on places where we have significant public health risks,” said Mayor Johnston.

Local News Denver plans to convert 194-unit, $26M hotel into city’s next homeless shelter Landon Haaf

“This is a place where we had a significant rat infestation in the encampment and we were really worried about the health and safety of the folks that were in that encampment, as well as the surrounding neighborhoods”

The location of the first homeless encampment sweep is at 22nd and Stout and is expected to happen at 7 a.m. Friday.

Part of the mayor’s ambitious plan to address homelessness includes a goal of providing housing to 1,000 unhoused people by the end of 2023.

And while plans have been approved for the purchase and conversion of a Best Western Hotel in Central Park into permanent supportive housing, the mayor said there will be no housing units in place for the people displaced during Friday’s sweep.

Mayor Mike Johnston provides update on homeless emergency in Denver

“And this is the challenge of our current scenario,” said Mayor Johnston. “We don't yet have the units up and ready for people to move to and so we are in the unfortunate situation of having to move them off the location where they are knowing they're gonna have to go someplace else.”

As to whether the new administration would continue homeless encampment sweeps, confusion arose during a June 20 community meeting in which a city representative said a hold would be placed on large encampment sweeps.

Local News How much will Denver mayor's homelessness plan cost? Brandon Richard

At that meeting, residents voiced concerns to Denver7 and the mayor’s office later clarified that the sweeps would continue and that the confusion amounted to a miscommunication.

“I myself will be personally visiting each encampment that we decide to make a cleanup decision on,” said Mayor Johnston. “ I'll be visiting tomorrow to talk to unhoused neighbors and answer questions or make sure they have the connection to services that we know that they may need.”

As to how the new administration will determine which homeless camps to sweep, the mayor said he would be directly involved in each decision.

The mayor said physical and mental health services would be available on site of the homeless sweep on Friday.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.