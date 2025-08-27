Firestone Board of Trustees to address community questions during Wednesday meeting, amid water bill dispute

Right now, people in the Town of Firestone don't know where their water is going to come from as they find themselves caught in the middle of a battle between town leaders and the Central Weld County Water District (CWCWD).

CWCWD announced it's canceling its contract with Firestone after nearly 60 years.

"The continued pattern of conflict, litigation and lack of cooperation from the Town of Firestone has made it increasingly difficult to serve the Town," CWCWD told Denver7 over email.

Wednesday night, Firestone's Board of Trustees has a scheduled meeting, and on the agenda is a 30-minute Q&A with residents.

That's good news for some community members, who've previously told Denver7 they feel ignored.

The debate over the water bill has been going on for years, but really got intense over the last few months.

Town leaders raised concerns about being billed incorrectly under a 1974 contract agreement between CWCWD and Firestone. The agreement states the town will pay the established water rate schedule or the monthly minimum charge — whichever is greater.

However, Firestone Mayor Don Conyac told Denver7 explained the town is being asked to pay both.

CWCWD is arguing the agreement did not require a formal amendment to establish a new rate structure, which was adopted by the water district's board of directors on Sept. 17, 2009. The town was notified about the change on Sept. 30, 2009 and the new rate structure went into effect on Jan. 1, 2010, CWCWD's website reads. For the following 15 years, the town had paid its bills to the water district, CWCWD said.

"The longer that they go without paying the bill, you know, three years goes by really fast, and if they don't take care of it, or we don't change our town leadership, leadership, it's going to affect all of us," Carrie Rose, Firestone resident, said.

Neither the water district nor the mayor would go on camera this time to discuss the contract cancellation, but in writing CWCWD said, "We cannot continue a relationship where contractual obligations are repeatedly challenged and the foundation of trust is gone. We haven’t experienced this level of contention with any of our other partners, and this behavior from the Town of Firestone has only emerged since 2018 under the current leadership."

The Town of Firestone posted on its Facebook page about this water district's intent to cancel. The statement reads:

"The Town of Firestone received a letter from the Central Weld County Water District indicating its intent to cancel the existing Agreement concerning Domestic Potable Water Service. While it’s fair to say that the Town has been frustrated at times by the District’s unwillingness to comply with terms of the current agreement – with issues dating back to at least 2006 – we were nonetheless surprised to receive the letter. For years, the Town has been focused on reaching a new fair, mutually beneficial agreement. One that would allow for continued water service for residents and businesses while helping the District remain financially viable. However, based upon the District’s communication, the Town is actively working to understand and examine its full range of options, including availing itself of any and all legal remedies."

The town has to have something figured out by August 2028 before the contract is canceled.

"I don't believe the state will allow Firestone to go dry. Hopefully, our hope is that we can negotiate with Central Weld on it. And there's a lot of concerns, especially negotiation might be costly, not only for us and an attorney, but also them raising the water rates," Butch Walb, Firestone resident, said.

CWCWD said it's exploring options to get their money from Firestone, including a lawsuit they filed in July of this year.

Town leaders are also considering their options.