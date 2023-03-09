Firefighters working to extinguish a large barn fire near Mead

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Seeing smoke around Weld County? Firefighters are working to extinguish a large barn fire near Mead.

Crews with Mountain View Fire Rescue are at the scene, which is just north of Highway 66. This is northeast of Longmont.

The fire department said people may see smoke for miles.

Mountain View Fire Rescue



The public is asked to avoid Weld County Road 32 as fire personnel work to put out the blaze.

The Platteville-Gilcrest Fire Protection District and Frederick Firestone Fire Rescue are also working at the scene.

Wind gusts over the plains may reach up to 45 mph Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. This area is not under a red flag warning, but Boulder and the Denver area are until the warning until 5 p.m.