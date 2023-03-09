Windy today with high fire danger for the Denver metro area

DENVER — Winds will be cold and gusty from the northwest on Thursday as a front sweeps off to the east of Colorado. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s for Denver and the I-25 Corridor, but the winds will make it still feel chilly. In the mountains, snow showers will end and skies will clear with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

A red flag warning will be in effect starting at 11 a.m. Thursday for Boulder, Denver, and parts of eastern Douglas and western Elbert counties as strong winds develop this morning with gusts up to 40 mph possible. Winds will die down by early afternoon before decreasing through the rest of the day, according to the National Weather Service.

Another storm system will approach Colorado on Friday, bringing snow to the mountains, but also pulling milder air into eastern Colorado. This storm will mostly impact the high country, while the weather turns a bit warmer on the plains.

Highs will reach the low- to mid-50s in Denver on Friday and in the 20s in the mountains where snow will be likely. A winter storm watch is in effect for most of western Colorado for significant snow on Friday night into Saturday. Expect difficult travel on Saturday morning if you are heading to the mountains for some skiing or boarding.

Periods of snow can be expected in the mountains Saturday, while some rain showers will be possible in Denver and across the eastern plains. Highs will be in the upper40s to mid 50s for lower elevations and in the upper 20s to low 30s in the mountains.

Sunday will be windy and a bit cooler with highs in the upper 40s in Denver. Some snow will linger in the mountains with highs in the upper 20s.

Warmer weather will return next week! On Monday, highs will be in the 50s, Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the 60s!

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.