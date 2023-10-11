Watch Now
Firefighters respond to commercial fire next to Denver7 building

Robert Garrison/Denver7
Posted at 4:30 PM, Oct 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-11 18:30:01-04

DENVER — A small commercial fire erupted across the street from the Denver7 building Wednesday afternoon.

Flames and smoke could be seen shooting from top of what is believed to be an empty building.

The fire at 7th Avenue and Lincoln Street was quickly extinguished after Denver Fire arrived on scene.

The fire was first reported around 4 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No other details were released.

