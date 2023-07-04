Firefighters increase fireworks supervision in Highlands Ranch as tornado cleanup continues

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Residents in Highlands Ranch are still cleaning up and repairing from the tornado that tore through the community in June, and firefighters are warning that remaining debris in neighborhoods and parks present a fire risk over the 4th of July holiday.

South Metro Fire Rescue confirmed to Denver7 it will be increasing its supervision and presence at Highlands Heritage Regional Park, the location of the community fireworks show. The park is also currently housing one of the largest tree debris drop-off sites in Highlands Ranch, where a massive pile of branches is still growing as it is being turned into mulch.

“In Highlands Ranch, they are both shooting off fireworks and collecting dead trees—so you can see how that might be a concern for the fire department,” said Eric Hurst, Public Information Officer for South Metro Fire Rescue. “We’re sending two fire engines. So, one fire engine will work on making sure that the pile of trees is protected, while the other one is focusing on what they normally would which is the fallout from the embers from fireworks.”

Even with the amount of debris that has already been dropped off and turned to mulch, Douglas County officials said a good deal of debris remains throughout the community. That adds fire risk in many places, Hurst said, during a year that otherwise presents lower fire risk than years past.

“We know there’s a lot of dead fuel from the trees that came down because of the tornado. Some of those might still be piled up on people’s property … We really worry about hot embers, or even fireworks flying into those areas and lighting off some of that fuel,” Hurst said. “That’s the biggest concern for us.”

South Metro Fire Rescue is urging residents that still have debris near their homes to clear it away, providing at least a five-foot buffer between any potential fire fuel and houses.

The debris drop-off location at Highland Heritage Regional Park will be closed on July 4, 2023, ad organizers prepare for the fireworks show. However, other drop-off locations are available, and curbside pick-up can also be arranged.