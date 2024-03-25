Fire reported at Commerce City business along State Highway 2

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. – A fire was reported Monday afternoon at a commercial business along State Highway 2 near East 104th Avenue.

Few details were initially available, but a Denver7 news crew observed a business fully engulfed in flames as fire crews worked to attack the fire from a ladder truck above the flames.

A large plume of smoke could be seen from several miles as first responders blocked access to the facility along CO-2.

There was no other information immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Denver7