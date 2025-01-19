Fire officials warn of risks with heating equipment as Colorado homeowners seek warmth amid arctic blast

AURORA, Colo. — As an Arctic blast sweeps through Colorado, homeowners turn to various ways to stay warm, including space heaters. However, fire officials remind residents about the risks of using these devices.

In Aurora, residents feel the chill and take steps to combat the cold.

"Cooking, the dryer, anything that’s blowing off heat is probably on all day," laughed Reggie Dickens, a local resident, reflecting on the desperate measures many use to keep their homes warm.

Another Aurora resident, Connie Kumahn, noted the multiple space heaters she has set up throughout her home.

"We have space heaters in almost every room," she said.

However, Kumahn said she is aware of the risks that come with using these devices.

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, heating equipment—including space heaters—contributes to one in six home fires.

"It's almost like keeping a baby safe," Kumahn explained. "Make sure that it’s put away, not near anything that can burn."

Fire crews at Aurora Fire Rescue Station 2 warn that the potential for accidents remains high during this deep freeze.

Dawn Small, Aurora Fire Rescue's communications manager, emphasized the preventable nature of many of these incidents.

"A lot of the fires that we actually see are preventable. And space heaters are an example of preventable fires," said Small.

During previous cold spells, firefighters have responded to numerous fires caused by overturned space heaters and homeowners leaving their ovens open for extra warmth.

Small recommended maintaining a three-foot perimeter around space heaters to prevent flammable materials from catching fire. Additionally, she advised placing the devices on a level, flat surface away from pets and children.

With the freezing temperatures affecting the entire region, residents are reminded to keep out the cold—but not at the expense of safety.

"Just trying to survive. Almost there," said Kumahn.