Fire in Mesa County prompts evacuations

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — A fire burning southeast of Grand Junction is prompting evacuations, fire officials said Tuesday afternoon.

"Several structures are involved, and the fire is spreading," a post from Grand Junction Fire Department said.

Evacuations have been issued for those in a one-mile radius of the fire at 7803 Reeder Mesa Road.

"If you are in the affected area, please leave immediately and follow instructions from emergency personnel," the post said.

The Mesa County Fire Authority, Central Orchard Mesa Fire, East Orchard Mesa Fire, Palisade Fire Department, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Wildland Fire Team, and the Bureau of Land Management as well as a fire-fighting aircraft are responding, according to the post.

This is a developing story that may be updated.