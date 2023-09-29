Fire crews battle gas-fed fire consuming two-story building in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Fire crews in Lakewood are working to put down a blaze in a two-story commercial building early Friday morning.

West Metro Fire Rescue said there was early concern that the fire at the abandoned building at 13th Avenue and Chase street could impact nearby townhomes, but those structures are not being impacted.

The fire was being fed by an open gas line and West Metro said Xcel Energy crews were on the scene and have been able to cap the fire after digging down into the street to access the line. West Metro Fire crews are working to put out hot spots.

Raw: Fire consumes two-story building in Lakewood

This is a developing story and will be updated.

UPDATE: the gas line has been capped. Firefighters are now working on putting out hot spots. They’re getting help from the infrared camera on West Metro’s drone. It’s difficult to see through extreme smoke. That’s why the drone is so valuable, it can guide where the water goes. https://t.co/hvcUy12jen pic.twitter.com/jwXZNz8NEX — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) September 29, 2023