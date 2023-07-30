Final hours to donate to Denver7 Pack A Backpack school supply drive

Another weekend ticked by before Colorado kids head back to school and many families in our state desperately need help with the supplies to start the year out right.

And as the new school year approaches, the need is only growing as the final day of the Denver7 Denver7 Pack A Backpack campaign arrives Monday.

All July, Denver7 has been partnering withThe Salvation Army andLes Schwab Tire Centers for the annual Denver7 Pack A Backpack school supply drive.

Generous Denver7 viewers have contributed supplies and money this month to the campaign including during a Denver7 call center this past week in which our generous viewers raised $8,082 for school supplies.

Denver7 and the Scripps Howard Fund matched the first $5,000 with the event raising a total of $13,082 which will generate more than 500 backpacks filled with school supplies for Colorado kids this year.

Click to make a secure donation to Denver7 Pack A Backpack school supply drive

Our partners at Salvation Army tell us the need is greater than ever this year and they have a waiting list of families in need of backpacks.

“The last several years have been particularly challenging for many of the families in our community, and this year with the higher prices due to inflation and demand, the struggle will continue,” said Maj. Mike Dickinson, division commander for The Salvation Army.

On Saturday, Denver7 and Les Schwab Tire employees came together to pack a record 1,152 backpacks filled with supplies.

Denver7

“The Salvation Army’s support from our partners, like Denver7 and Les Schwab Tire Centers, will make a difference for these families and their children. This year, the Denver7 Pack A Backpack initiative will outfit 3,500 students with brand new backpacks filled with essential school supplies.” said Maj. Mike Dickinson.

As the final hours tick down, there are 2 ways you can help!Click this link to make a donation right away or drop off school supplies at any Les Schwab Tire Center location.

Denver7

Families with children attending K-12 school spent an average of $864.35 per household last year, according to theNational Retail Foundation. Many families struggle to afford the supplies their children need for the coming school year. In addition, teachers often end up supplementing their students' supplies through their own personal funds.

Below is the list of what supplies kiddos need. Thank you for all of the support this month! 🎒

Denver7