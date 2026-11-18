DENVER — Over the past week, tech issues and outages across the United States have popped up and resolved nearly every day.

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So these tech outages are freaking you out. What now?

While experts and government officials say the issues aren’t connected, a social media scroll shows that people are still on edge, trying to make sense of what they’re seeing and coming up with theories of their own.

Denver7 spoke with a few psychologists who say they’re seeing a pretty wide range of reactions.

“There is a feeling of loss of control for some,” said Sarah James, owner of The Counseling Place at Lone Tree. “For others, I would say it's taking a deep breath and saying, ‘oh great, I don't have to work too much today.’”

For Gabe Casher, psychologist who works primarily with kids, says he’s used to working on calming anxieties, but these outages bring out new challenges.

“I work with people on anxiety every day,” he said. “It’s mostly micro-level stuff and pretty predictable stuff, but these are like macro level. They're unpredictable and they're uncontrollable.”

It’s what he calls the perfect recipe for anxiety.

So how can we keep calm during uncontrollable events?

James says to train your algorithm.

“I have clients, whose feeds [are] sending them down a negative spiral,” She said. “You know, always creating a feeling that you're less than, you're not good enough, you're not doing enough, right? Whereas, personally, my feed is a lot of humor and comedy about life, and it's actually very uplifting.”

Casher says to focus on the things that you can control.

“It’s OK to make sure you have your files backed up, and it's OK to make sure that you have a bag with some water and snacks in it,” he said. “But some people are going above and beyond just because they think it's gonna help them feel better and they're doing all this extra stuff, and at that point, it's not actually helpful anymore. It's actually increasing anxiety.”

For parents, he says “In families parents have so much power emotionally over their family and so kids are looking to their parents to know, are things safe? Am I OK? Do I need to worry? And so it's really on parents to manage their own fears and feel prepared themselves, talk to their friends, talk to their therapists, and not freak their kids out.”