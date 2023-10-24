Federal judge rules faith-based schools can participate in Colorado’s UPK without changing religious policies

DENVER — A federal district court judge ruled over the weekend that faith-based schools can participate in Colorado's universal preschool program without changing religious policies.

The Darren Patterson Christian Academy (DPCA) is one of a few Christian schools that filed suit against Colorado's Universal Preschool (UPK) Program because of its requirements stating schools cannot discriminate against families or employees on the basis of religion, gender or sexual orientation.

Schools like DPCA said they hire consistently with their faith and require employees to share their convictions.

The federal district court judge's ruling over the weekend now allows faith-based schools to continue to do so while participating in the state's universal pre-K program.

St. Mary Catholic Parish in Littleton and St. Bernadette Catholic Parish in Lakewood, along with the Denver Archdiocese, also filed suit, arguing the universal preschool rules infringe on faith-based schools' First Amendment rights.

Their lawsuit said enrollment has dropped at St. Mary’s and families have said it’s because they do not participate in universal preschool. The plaintiffs argued the state has “cornered” the market on preschools, and due to lower enrollment, the parishes will have to charge significantly higher prices.

“When you're competing with 15 hours of free preschool, even a very reasonably-priced preschool can't compete,” Nick Reaves, an attorney for the plaintiffs, said.

Conor Cahill, press secretary for Governor Jared Polis, said other faith-based providers are participating in the program.

“The governor believes in building a Colorado for all, and a community where everyone is free from discrimination and this voter-approved program has received a 43% increase in enrollment in universal preschool including gaining the participation of many faith-based preschool providers," Cahill said.

New Hope Preschool in Castle Rock is one of the faith-based providers that is participating.

Previously in Colorado, 4.5 days of preschool a week would cost $365 a month. With these savings, New Hope said it was able to increase teacher pay by $4 an hour.

Polis said about 40,000 children total are enrolled in preschool in 2023, a 43% increase from 2022.

