Federal Heights PD investigating Denver mother of two's disappearance as a homicide

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. — It’s been three months since Miranda Conner, 30, was last seen.

“We’re just trying to find her and bring her home safe if we can if she's still alive,” said Tabitha Spann, Conner's mom.

Conner’s children — 11-year-old Zayden and 9-year-old Zyrah — have been staying with their grandma at her home just outside of Phoenix since the Denver woman disappeared on February 3.



"They don't talk a lot about their mom being missing. They’re doing good in school. They know we're actively looking for her and want her to come home safe,” said Spann.

The Denver Police Department initially said Conner was last seen around 1 a.m. in the area of East 44th Avenue and Argonne Street in Green Valley Ranch. However, things have changed.

The Federal Heights Police Department took over the investigation in early March after it was discovered Conner was last seen in the area of 85th and Pecos.

Investigators say they're handling this case as a homicide based on the concerning nature of her disappearance and the amount of time she's been missing.

“I believe something bad happened to her,” said Spann, who believes someone knows something and can help crack this case. "We just want everyone to know just to tell us they know something — even if it's anonymous — to say something so that we can find her. It's been three months."

Spann says Conner has left before, but she's never gone a day without talking to her kids. She was planning on them to Disneyland in June.

“There’s no way she would've missed out on that with the kids or not even talking to the kids. She was the type of person her kids were her lifeline,” said the grandmother.

Spann says she wants answers so the family can have closure.

“I feel like it's slow. I feel like I’m not getting a lot of information. Not a lot of updates,” she said.

The Dock Ellis Foundation, a national organization that represents families of missing loved ones in the minority community, has stepped in to help find Conner.

"We would like law enforcement, or whoever needs to be involved, the attorney general's office, whoever needs to be involved, CBI, maybe they could push it in the media that she's still missing. That would help,” said Tanya Frazier, chief strategist officer with the Dock Ellis Foundation.

“Miranda, we love you. Your kids love you. They miss you every day. And just know you have a supportive family here wanting you home and we miss you dearly,” said Spann. “I’m not gonna give up until I find her, no matter what.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.