FBI Denver announces $10K reward for information leading to arrest in 2023 double homicide

DENVER — As FBI Denver and the Denver Police Department (DPD) continue to search for a suspect accused of killing two people in 2023, they announced a reward on Thursday for any information that leads to the man's arrest and conviction.

Mathew LaDaniel Johnson, now 55, is wanted on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. On Thursday, FBI Denver announced a reward up to $10,000 in this case and said multiple billboards will go up around the Front Range to bring more attention to the case.

Denver Police Department Matthew L. Johnson is wanted in connection to a quadruple shooting in 2023 that killed two people.

"As part of the FBI's national initiative to target violent crime, called Operation Summer Heat, we are renewing our attention on this case in hopes that the public can help us find him so that he can have his day in court," FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Mark Michalek said at a Thursday press conference.

Johnson is accused of shooting four men, killing two of them, around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 30, 2023. The shooting happened at The Viking bar along the 4800 block of W. Colfax Avenue in Denver. According to FBI Denver, he had been on the bar's patio with his girlfriend when an argument erupted between the woman and one of the victims. During that argument, one of the victims punched Johnson and he fell to the ground. He stood back up, pulled out a handgun and began shooting, FBI Denver said.

Friends Brandon Houston, 41, and Jason Lewis, 38, both died of their injuries. The two other people survived.

Denver7

Based on the subsequent investigation, detectives identified Johnson as the suspect.

They obtained a state arrest warrant for his arrest on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, but Johnson has remained at large since the shooting. Despite "extensive efforts" investigators have not found him, said DPD Chief Ron Thomas. On Aug. 12, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Johnson for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, FBI Denver said.

“The community is a tremendous resource in helping to solve cases and locate suspects, and it is our hope that this significant reward will lead to tips and his arrest," Thomas said.

On Thursday, FBI Denver announced a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to Johnson's arrest and conviction. Michalek said 28 billboards will go up across the Front Range for the next two weeks to raise awareness and encourage people with information to contact the FBI.

Courtney Ortiz and Nikole Lewis Ward, sisters of Lewis, spoke at Thursday's press conference about who their brother was and the importance of finding the suspect.

“To know Jason was to know someone who loved life deeply and cherished his family above all else," Ortiz said. "His absence has left an immeasurable void in our lives and everyone who loved him.”

The sisters described Lewis as a kind, compassionate man who loved his family and friends.

“As family, we don’t forget," Ortiz said. "We have to live with this and grieve every day.”

“There’s a part of us missing," Ward added.

Johnson has ties to Sacramento (Calif.), Chicago, Louisiana and Colorado. Thomas said DPD believes he lived in Denver and worked as a custodian at the Denver Public Library and may be pursuing similar work. Johnson should be considered armed and dangerous, the DPD said. Anybody with information is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-225-5324 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.