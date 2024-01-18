Denver police seek suspect wanted in double homicide

DENVER — Police in Denver are looking for a suspect in connection with a double homicide that occurred last month.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers released on Wednesday images of 54-year-old Matthew L. Johnson who is wanted for a quadruple shooting on Dec. 30 that left two men dead and wounded two others.

The victims were identified as 38-year-old Jason Lewis and 41-year-old Brandon Houston, according to the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.

The shooting occurred in the 4800 block of West Colfax Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

Details as to what led up to the shooting were not released.

Anybody with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 and can earn a reward up to $2,000. Tipsters can remain anonymous.