Denver police seek suspect wanted in double homicide

DENVER — Police in Denver are looking for a suspect in connection with a double homicide that occurred last month.
Metro Denver Crime Stoppers released on Wednesday images of 54-year-old Matthew L. Johnson who is wanted for a quadruple shooting on Dec. 30 that left two men dead and wounded two others.
The victims were identified as 38-year-old Jason Lewis and 41-year-old Brandon Houston, according to the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.
The shooting occurred in the 4800 block of West Colfax Avenue around 1:30 a.m.
Details as to what led up to the shooting were not released.
Anybody with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 and can earn a reward up to $2,000. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.