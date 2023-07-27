Parents arrested, baby found safe in connection with Amber Alert out of Pueblo West

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The parents of a missing and endangered 2-month-old at the center of an Amber Alert out of Pueblo West have been arrested and the baby was found safe, authorities say.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said father Luis Novelo-Rojas, 35, was arrested overnight in Denver and mother Ashley Ardolino, 39, was also taken into custody. In addition, the baby was found safe, according to a Colorado Bureau of Investigations alert from 10:32 a.m. Thursday.

For the past month, the baby had been living with a family member in Pueblo West after Ardolino allegedly made comments about hurting the baby and asked the family member to take care of the 2-month-old, the sheriff's office said.

On Tuesday evening, Novelo-Rojas and Ardolino drove to Pueblo West from Denver to visit their daughter. They got into an argument with the family member and took her when they left the area, the sheriff's office said.

An Amber Alert was issued on Wednesday morning for the baby.

On Wednesday afternoon, the vehicle they had left in — a green GMC Yukon with no plates — was found abandoned in Aurora.

Both Ardolino and Novelo-Rojas were wanted on multiple warrants that are unrelated to the case of the missing baby.

Anybody with information on this case should call the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at 719-583-6250.