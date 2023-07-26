Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

2-month-old believed to be in danger after being taken by parents in Pueblo West, CBI says

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
elsy ardolino_missing.png
Posted at 10:59 AM, Jul 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-26 13:32:11-04

DENVER – A two-month-old is believed to be in danger after she was taken by her parents in Pueblo West early Tuesday evening.

Elsy Ardolino was allegedly taken by her parents 39-year-old Ashley Ardolino and 35-year-old Luis Novelo-Rojas at the 1000 block of W. Gallinas Drive in Pueblo West, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

The CBI said in their alert law enforcement believed the child was in danger, but did not say why they believed that.

The couple and the child was last seen in a forest green GMC Yukon XL that has a tow hitch on the back of the vehicle. No license plates were provided.

The woman was described as having brown hair and eyes, measuring 5-foot, 4-inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. The man was described as having black hair and brown eyes, measuring 5-foot-1 and weighing about 160 pounds.

If seen, call 911 or the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | July 26, 8am

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
thumbnail.png

Community

Denver7 Pack A Backpack: Providing the tools students need to succeed