2-month-old believed to be in danger after being taken by parents in Pueblo West, CBI says

DENVER – A two-month-old is believed to be in danger after she was taken by her parents in Pueblo West early Tuesday evening.

Elsy Ardolino was allegedly taken by her parents 39-year-old Ashley Ardolino and 35-year-old Luis Novelo-Rojas at the 1000 block of W. Gallinas Drive in Pueblo West, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

The CBI said in their alert law enforcement believed the child was in danger, but did not say why they believed that.

The couple and the child was last seen in a forest green GMC Yukon XL that has a tow hitch on the back of the vehicle. No license plates were provided.

The woman was described as having brown hair and eyes, measuring 5-foot, 4-inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. The man was described as having black hair and brown eyes, measuring 5-foot-1 and weighing about 160 pounds.

If seen, call 911 or the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250.

