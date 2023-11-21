Fatal road rage shooting in downtown Denver leads to murder charge against driver

DENVER — A man accused of killing another driver in an apparent road rage shooting in downtown Denver has been charged with first-degree murder.

Nicholas Moodley, 31, of Englewood was formally charged on Tuesday in connection with the shooting.

On Nov. 17 around 4:53 p.m., the Denver Communications Bureau received a report of a shooting at Park Avenue West and Blake Street in Denver, a block northeast from Coors Field. The caller, later identified as Moodley, said he was with a person who had been shot. He reported that the victim had been following him, flashed a gun at him and then tried to get into his car. He confirmed with dispatch that he had shot the victim, according to an arrest affidavit.

When officers arrived, they found Shane Warn, 45, who was injured with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and arm. He was transported to a hospital and was pronounced deceased at 5:17 p.m., the affidavit reads. Police collected Warn's clothing and belongings, and did not find any firearms or firearm lookalikes.

At the scene, police found Moodley and his vehicle. A handgun was on the front passenger seat and the vehicle was secured. Moodley told the officers that he had shot Warn, and he was taken into custody, according to the affidavit.

Two spent cartridge casings were collected from the scene.

Police then spoke with witnesses, who said both drivers were stopped in traffic, with Moodley's white car ahead of Warn's gray SUV, according to the affidavit.

They said the driver of a gray SUV stood outside his car while the driver of the white sedan got out and then back into the driver's seat of his car, leaving the door open. The witnesses said they saw Warn kick the inside of Moodley's car door, heard multiple gunshots and then watched Warn clutch his stomach and fall on the ground, according to the affidavit.

One witness recalled seeing Moodley step out of his car and check the victim's pulse, according to the affidavit.

When police tried to interview Moodley, he asked for an attorney. He was then placed on an investigative hold and transported to the Downtown Detention Center.

He was formally charged with first-degree murder on Tuesday.

“I am deeply concerned by the number of vehicle-related disputes that have taken place recently in Denver," Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said. "This case once again illustrates the tragedy that often results when people try to resolve those disputes with firearms."

In 2022, Colorado State Patrol said more than 31,000 road rage drivers were reported, which was a 4.5% increase over 2021.

