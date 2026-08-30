Fatal crash closes northbound I-25 at Belleview Avenue in Greenwood Village

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KMGH) — One man is dead following a crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 25 at Belleview Avenue early Sunday morning.

Greenwood Village police closed northbound lanes of I-25 at East Orchard Road around 2:30 a.m.

The lanes reopened at 8:15 a.m.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

Two additional, unrelated crashes were reported in the southbound lanes of I-25 at Belleview Avenue around 5:15 a.m. Little information was available about those crashes. All southbound lanes have since reopened.