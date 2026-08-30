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Fatal crash closes northbound I-25 at Belleview Avenue in Greenwood Village

One man died at the scene, GVPD is investigating the cause of the crash
Greenwood Village Police investigate fatal accident
Colorado Department of Transportation
Greenwood Village Police investigate fatal accident
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GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KMGH) — One man is dead following a crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 25 at Belleview Avenue early Sunday morning.

Greenwood Village police closed northbound lanes of I-25 at East Orchard Road around 2:30 a.m.

The lanes reopened at 8:15 a.m.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

Two additional, unrelated crashes were reported in the southbound lanes of I-25 at Belleview Avenue around 5:15 a.m. Little information was available about those crashes. All southbound lanes have since reopened.

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