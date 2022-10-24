Fatal Adams County house party shooting happened at Airbnb rental

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday that a deadly house party shooting that left one person dead and injured two others over the weekend happened at an Airbnb rental property.

The shooting occurred at a home near W. 70th Avenue and Broadway early Sunday morning. The scene is still active more than 36 hours later, with crime scene tape up and sheriff's deputies blocking off the area.

Officials with the Adam's County Sheriff's Office said the area will remain blocked off until Tuesday at the earliest.

Sergeant Adam Sherman, who is the public information officer for the sheriff's office, said there were between 100 to 200 people at the party. There is still a lot of evidence to gather and several interviews to conduct.

"That's 100, 200 people that we need to either identify or eliminate as possible suspects or identify as persons of interest," Sherman said.

A lengthy investigation isn't without its impacts on nearby businesses, like Liquor Daddy, which was not able to open Sunday. Mesfin Geda said the business received the green light to open Monday morning.

"Of course, you know, every day there is a bill we have to pay, and then we have customers. They are expecting us to open," he said.

Sherman confirmed to Denver7 that the home was listed on Airbnb. He said word of the party quickly spread when it was advertised on social media.

"We've had two in a row the last two weekends of similar style parties," Sherman said. "Then during these parties, we're having shootings."

Officials still have not said who hosted the party but said the homeowners and renter are cooperating with the investigation.

The incident comes as a warning for anyone looking at plans for the upcoming Halloween weekend.

"If they are seeing these advertised parties, definitely make sure, if they're interested in attending, to really ask questions... what might happen at this party? Who may be attending?" Sherman said. "That way, [it will] mitigate some of these violent episodes that we're seeing."

The name of the victim has not yet been released. No suspects have been identified, Adams County officials are asking anyone with information to contact them at (303) 654-1850.