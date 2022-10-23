1 dead, 2 wounded in Adams County house party shooting

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — One person was killed, and two others wounded during a shooting at a house party in Adams County early Sunday morning.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to 911 calls of shots being fired in the 100 block of E. 70th Avenue around 1:50 a.m. When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered three victims — one juvenile and two adults — suffering from gunshot wounds.

The fatal victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced deceased at an area hospital. A second victim remains hospitalized, the sheriff’s office said. A third person was treated and released at the scene.

BREAKING: A closer look at the scene of the overnight shooting in Adams County (70th & Broadway). The sheriff’s mobile crime unit just pulled up. The sheriff’s office says the victims are both male and female. Two adults and one juvenile. @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/6deWkGW9vY — Brandon Richard (@BrandonLRichard) October 23, 2022

Denver7's Brandon Richard reported that police expanded the crime scene to include the parking lot of Daddy’s Liquor and Mickey’s Top Sirloin, which posted on social media that they would be closed Sunday.

Teens who talked Richard said the party was Halloween themed and the event was posted on Facebook. They told Denver7 that there were at least 100 teens and young adults attending the party at the time of the shooting.

A 17-year-old boy who was inside the home at the time of the incident described the chaos when shots rang out.

"I heard people running, gunshots, screaming. At first I got a little bit scared. I [saw] people running to the bathroom. The shooting was happening outside," he said.

No arrests have been announced and suspect information was not available. No other details were immediately known.

This is the second deadly house party shooting that occurred in the Denver area over the weekend. One person was killed, and two others wounded during a shooting at a house party Saturday night in the 1600 block of S. Beach Court in Denver's Ruby Hill neighborhood.