Family says teen killed by lightning on Mt. Blue Sky tried to protect younger brother

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Officials on Monday identified a 15-year-old Erie boy killed by a lightning strike on Mt. Blue Sky as Levi Strobel, whose family said he spent his final moments trying to protect his younger brother.

According to the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office, Levi was struck and killed during a lightning storm around 1:22 p.m. near the summit of the mountain.

His younger brother, Jace, was injured and airlifted to a Denver-area hospital, though his condition was not immediately available.

The sheriff’s office said emergency crews arrived on scene soon after receiving reports of a lightning strike involving hikers.

Denver Mountain Parks rangers began lifesaving efforts on Levi, but he could not be revived.

The brothers were part of a five-person hiking group. Two adult men in the party suffered minor injuries and were not hospitalized.

In a family statement released by the sheriff’s office Monday, Levi’s family said they are devastated by the loss and said the 15-year-old spent his final moments trying to protect his younger brother, who was with him on the mountain.

Our family is heartbroken by the sudden death of our beloved Levi, who was struck by lightning on Mt. Blue Sky yesterday. Levi was deeply loved as a son, brother, family member, and friend. He brought immeasurable joy into the world and into the lives of everyone who knew him. That joy was rooted in his relationship with Jesus Christ and nurtured by the deep love he shared with his family.



In his final moments, Levi showed the courage and selflessness that characterized his life, seeking to protect his younger brother, who was with him on the mountain. He was a brave and loving brother, and we will always remember the devotion he showed to those he loved. Although our grief is profound, we hold firmly to the hope Levi shared with our family: faith in Jesus Christ, who is able to save and who promises eternal life to those who trust in Him. That hope is sustaining us now.



We are grateful for the compassion, prayers, and support that have been extended to our family. We respectfully ask members of the media and the public to give Levi’s family the privacy and space needed to grieve and begin processing this tragedy. We will not be offering interviews or further details at this time.



Please honor Levi’s memory by remembering his joyful spirit, his faith, his bravery, and the love he showed for his family.

Each year, around 300 people, on average, are struck by lightning across the country. And around 30 of those are killed. The odds of being struck are 1 in 13,000 for an average lifespan.

Data compiled by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration show that over 10-year period, Colorado had the third-most lightning fatalities in the country.

Victims can be directly struck by lightning or can be injured or killed by the electrical current from the ground surrounding a nearby strike.

A victim doesn't hold onto the current, so it is safe to touch them following the hit.

Cardiac arrest is the most likely result, so contact 911 immediately. Those who do survive will likely have lifelong pain and neurological disorders.

NOAA lists the following bullet points for lightning safety while outdoors:

